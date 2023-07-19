Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$7.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.50.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.49. 827,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,147. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

