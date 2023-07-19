Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Envela

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Envela Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.63. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,785. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Envela has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

About Envela

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

