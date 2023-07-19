Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enservco during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

