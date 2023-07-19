Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
