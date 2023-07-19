ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.40 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

