ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.40 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
