Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Endesa has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.96.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2022, it had an installed capacity of 22,044 MW in Spain; operates 317,829 km of distribution and transmission networks; and distributes electricity to 10,545 thousands customers and gas to 1,799 thousands customers.

