Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of Endesa stock remained flat at $21.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Endesa has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.96.
Endesa Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.