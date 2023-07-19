Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,292.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELMUF shares. DNB Markets raised Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF remained flat at $62.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.