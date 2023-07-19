Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $450.43. 689,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $427.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.18.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

