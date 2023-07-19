Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $35.99 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.99 million and approximately $811,579.89 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006238 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,950,336,204 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

