Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$133.50 and last traded at C$133.45. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$132.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$749.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.01.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

