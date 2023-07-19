ECOMI Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $158.39 million and $883,517.85 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

