easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

