EAC Price Tops $0.0015 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $453,146.26 and $34.21 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00310883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00151055 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.