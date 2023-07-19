dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $2.08

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. dYdX has a total market cap of $324.77 million and $56.06 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00006888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

