Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in June

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 982,800 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 1,415,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 982.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

