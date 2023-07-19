Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,223,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92,239.0 days.

Dno Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $1.09 on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

