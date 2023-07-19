Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $209,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $3,141,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,486. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ECL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

