Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,458,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

HBAN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 1,314,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,188,668. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.