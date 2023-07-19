Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $223.85 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $223.85 million and approximately $760,960.43 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $14.59 or 0.00048824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.24 or 0.00238417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,343,691 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

