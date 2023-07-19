Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF remained flat at $46.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

