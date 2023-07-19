Davis R M Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.