Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

