Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.2%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 69,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,022,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,524,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,664,439 shares in the company, valued at $88,524,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,000 shares of company stock worth $950,480 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.