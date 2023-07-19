Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

