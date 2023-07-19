Cwm LLC Acquires 47,025 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,994,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

