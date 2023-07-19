Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
