Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth about $112,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.