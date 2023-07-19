Critical Comparison: Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion 1.87 $684.40 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.68 $159.32 million $1.44 32.30

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Brookfield Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong and China Gas and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities. The company develops new energy projects that are low in emissions and pollution, which includes clean coal chemical business, liquefaction of methane, etc., as well as supplies town gas. It also provides network connectivity, data center, and ICT services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment activities. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; as well as engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.