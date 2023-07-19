Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.21. Credit Saison has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.39.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

