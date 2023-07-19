Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Update

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
OTCMKTS CSASF remained flat at C$13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.21. Credit Saison has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$13.39.
About Credit Saison
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.