Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,383,521,000,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

