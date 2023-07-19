Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.24.

Shares of ESS opened at $239.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $221.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

