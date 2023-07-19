Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GLW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. 5,613,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

