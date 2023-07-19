CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Update

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,700 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCRD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 21,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,208. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $203.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CoreCard had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCard by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CoreCard by 1,778.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CoreCard in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in CoreCard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

