Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Shares of Conifex Timber stock remained flat at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

