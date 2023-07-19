Compound Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $71.44 or 0.00238071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $554.50 million and approximately $119.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00049015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020629 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003367 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,761,848 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,761,762.77978744 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.61882865 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $154,797,410.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.