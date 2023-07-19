Compound Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.28 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $540.41 million and approximately $93.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $69.42 or 0.00232059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,784,851 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,761,847.53694292 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.72504702 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $120,357,454.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

