Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FedEx worth $53,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 719,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.91. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

