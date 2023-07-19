Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $55.18 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 546,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,823. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.