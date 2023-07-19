Compass Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.20. 376,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,736. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

