Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 161,931 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,494,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Zebra Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

