Comparing Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsung Electronics and LG Display’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsung Electronics $197.69 billion 0.03 $18.45 billion $2.68 15.15 LG Display $20.24 billion 0.21 -$2.15 billion ($4.57) -1.31

Samsung Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Samsung Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsung Electronics 9.12% N/A N/A LG Display -17.75% -34.31% -11.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Samsung Electronics and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Samsung Electronics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Samsung Electronics and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsung Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A LG Display 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Samsung Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsung Electronics beats LG Display on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsung Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories. It also engages in technology, venture capital investments, cloud services, network devices installation and optimization, semiconductor equipment services, digital advertising platforms, marketing, consulting, connected services, logistics, financing, and software design activities; toll processing of display panels and semiconductors; development and sale of network solutions; manufactures semiconductors and food; provision of repair services for electronic devices and enterprise automation solutions; and development and supply of semiconductor process defect and quality control software. The company serves various industries, including education, retail, and finance, as well as government and corporate customers. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Suwon-si, South Korea.

About LG Display

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

