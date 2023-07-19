Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Update

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBD. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 1,319,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,638. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( NYSE:CBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $865.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,200,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,860 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

