CM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DG opened at $164.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $207.60. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

