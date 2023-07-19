CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

