CM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,641 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

