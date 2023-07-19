Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,869. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,641.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,641.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

