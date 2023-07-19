Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. 44,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,523. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

