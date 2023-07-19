Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

