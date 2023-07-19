Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 6,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

