ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.02

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and traded as high as $32.04. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 49,850 shares trading hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 160.29%.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 766,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,391,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 174,151 shares of company stock worth $5,227,579 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

