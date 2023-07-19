Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.27

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $11.80. Citizens shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 352 shares changing hands.

Citizens Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $66.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

