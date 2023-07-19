Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,698. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

